ZIFA Appoint Jairos Tapera As Warriors Interim Coach
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee has appointed Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera as the Senior Men’s National Team (Warriors) Head Coach on an interim basis.
In a statement issued this Friday, Chairman of the Normalisation Committee, Lincoln Mutasa, also said Takesure Chiragwi, who is the Ngezi Platinum Stars coach, and Saul Chaminuka, the Green Fuel coach, have been appointed as the Interim Warriors Assistant Coaches.
Former Warriors Head Coach, Sunday Chidzambga, has been appointed the Warriors Technical Director. Said Mutasa:
Following the purposeful and expansive process conducted by the ZIFA Normalisation Committee to appoint a substantive Head Coach for our senior men’s national team, my committee and I are pleased to announce that the process has reached its finalisation.
However, due to ongoing discussions with the selected candidate, we are unable to make the necessary announcement at this stage.
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
Given that our World Cup qualifiers versus Lesotho and South Africa are imminent, the delay in the conclusion of this appointment has necessitated the appointment of an interim coaching team that will take charge of our two FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as well as the COSAFA Senior Men’s Tournament that starts immediately after these qualifiers.
This will assist the ZIFA Normalisation Committee to conclude the substantive appointment of the Head Coach of the Senior Men’s national team meticulously, thoroughly, and successfully.
Mutasa reiterated that Tapera and his technical team will be in charge of the World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho on 07 June and against South Africa on 11 June, and the COSAFA Men’s Tournament thereafter. He said:
This team will take charge of the senior men’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa and will also lead the team into the COSAFA Men’s Tournament immediately after these assignments.
We have full confidence they will ably lead the team. It is our hope that the nation will rally behind the team and unite to achieve the success we all so dearly desire.
More: Pindula News