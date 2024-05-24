ZIFA Appoint Jairos Tapera As Warriors Interim Coach

Following the purposeful and expansive process conducted by the ZIFA Normalisation Committee to appoint a substantive Head Coach for our senior men’s national team, my committee and I are pleased to announce that the process has reached its finalisation.

However, due to ongoing discussions with the selected candidate, we are unable to make the necessary announcement at this stage.

Given that our World Cup qualifiers versus Lesotho and South Africa are imminent, the delay in the conclusion of this appointment has necessitated the appointment of an interim coaching team that will take charge of our two FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as well as the COSAFA Senior Men’s Tournament that starts immediately after these qualifiers.

This will assist the ZIFA Normalisation Committee to conclude the substantive appointment of the Head Coach of the Senior Men’s national team meticulously, thoroughly, and successfully.