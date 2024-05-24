"Zimbabwe National Army Has No Tattoo Policy"

I have a question concerning some of the ZNA’s recruitment criteria. I was talking to a young man whose recruitment to the officer training programme has been rescinded because he was found to have a tiny tattoo on his arm.

The explanation he was given by ZNA recruiters for this denial of a life-changing career opportunity was that the army views people with any sort of tattoos as having anger management issues, emotionally unstable and therefore unpredictable and potentially dangerous under conditions of stress.

I’ve found that armies around the world do have prohibitions on tattoos and piercings, and some of these policies are being reformed. An example is the British army, which has updated its policy to bar tattoos that are “offensive, obscene or racist”.

I’m sure most young Zimbabweans who would like to join the military are unaware of these criteria. It would be great to publicise this in career guidance campaigns or incorporate it in civic education within the school system so that young people do not inadvertently disqualify themselves from careers in the armed forces.