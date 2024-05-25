Khama Billiat At Risk Of Losing South African House To Creditors

7 minutes ago Sat, 25 May 2024 09:53:24 GMT

Yadah Stars forward Khama Billiat is reportedly at risk of losing his house in Midrand, Johannesburg, South Africa to creditors.

City Press, a South African publication, reported that Billiat is being dragged to court by a creditor who claims the former Ajax, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs winger has allegedly “failed to keep up with the payment of the bond agreement”.

According to the report, an entity known as Emerging Markets Home Loans applied to the Pretoria High Court for an eviction order against five occupants, who have been staying in Billiat’s house since his return to Zimbabwe early this year.

