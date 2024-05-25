Khama Billiat At Risk Of Losing South African House To Creditors
Yadah Stars forward Khama Billiat is reportedly at risk of losing his house in Midrand, Johannesburg, South Africa to creditors.
City Press, a South African publication, reported that Billiat is being dragged to court by a creditor who claims the former Ajax, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs winger has allegedly “failed to keep up with the payment of the bond agreement”.
According to the report, an entity known as Emerging Markets Home Loans applied to the Pretoria High Court for an eviction order against five occupants, who have been staying in Billiat’s house since his return to Zimbabwe early this year.
The company reportedly filed a notice of motion on 5 May, citing that the occupants were unlawfully living at the premises, even though the house was allegedly due to be auctioned in June.
City Press also reported that the lawyer(s) representing Emerging Markets, Jillian Pedro, confirmed to the publication that indeed the eviction order was applied. She was quoted as saying:
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
I am the attorney of record in the matter. It’s still an ongoing process, therefore, I cannot say much about it.
Billiat has allegedly not been paying monthly instalments for the Midlands property.
This has “prompted the finance service provider to put the house on auction in an attempt to recoup the R1.7 million loan”, according to the sheriff who asked not to be identified.
More: Pindula News