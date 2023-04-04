Aberfoyle Lodge

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

Description: Approaching from Mutare, the turn-off is about 50 km along the road towards Nyanga. The road into the valley is tarred and twists and turns steeply as it drops 800 meters in about 20 km. Off the tarred road, there are good gravel roads which service most parts of the Valley.

Facility

Rooms haves their own en-suite bathroom, hairdryer, coffee and tea station, desk, ceiling fans and verandas overlooking either the golf course (executive suites) or the forest (all standard suites).

There are also stand alone accommodations away from the main building.

Activities

Golf, 9 Hole

Birding

Zipline tour through the tree canopy over the Nyamakombe River.

Area attractions

See Honde Valley.

