Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

Bubi

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Bubi was a constituency in Matabeleland North.

Government

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bubi returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 19 102 voters or 56.17 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bubi-Mguza returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bubi returned to Parliament:

Total 20 053 votes

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback