Bubi
Feedback
Bubi was a constituency in Matabeleland North.
Government
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bubi returned to Parliament:
- Micah Bhebhe of Zanu PF with 14 639 votes,
- Michael Ndondo of ZUM with 2 708.
Turnout - 19 102 voters or 56.17 %
In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bubi-Mguza returned to Parliament:
- Jacob Thabani Mabikwa of MDC with 12 837 votes,
- Obert Mpofu of Zanu-PF with 6 645 votes,
- Rueben Donga of ZAPU with 1 272 votes,
- Mark Harold Ncube of LPZ with 889 votes,
- Canaan Calisto Ndebele of Liberty Party with 223 votes.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bubi returned to Parliament:
- John Zolani Mjoli Dhlamini of ZAPU with 716 votes or 3.57 percent,
- Clifford Cameroon Sibanda of Zanu PF with 10 844 votes or 54.08 percent,
- Mark Harold Ncube of MDC-T with 6 672 votes or 33.27 percent,
- Mkhuseli Hadebe of MDC with 1 535 votes or 7.65 percent,
- Geneva Sibanda, Independent, with 286 votes or 1.43 percent.
Total 20 053 votes