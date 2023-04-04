Butholezwe Ncube

Career

Ncube joined Amazulu from the now-defunct Tsholotsho Football Club in 2016[1] when they were still in the second tier, the South African First Division.[2]

In September 2018, Ncube signed a contract extension to keep him at Amazulu until 2022. He survived a massive clearout that was embarked by the club in June 2022.

Clubs Played For

Amazulu (2016-) Tsholotsho Pirates (2015-16)

National Team Caps

Ncube has represented Zimbabwe on several teams including in the Warriors' 0-2 loss to Zambia in the final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the National Sports Stadium on 29 March 2021.[3]

He, however, failed to make the squad for the 2021 AFCON finals that were held in Cameroon in January and February 2022.[4]

Awards

Ncube was awarded the Usuthu Spirit Award by Amazulu F.C on 02 August 2022. He received the award during the club’s awards ceremony for the 2021/22 season held at Umhlanga in Durban. It was in recognition of his loyalty and devotion to the club during the previous season.[5]