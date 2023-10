Service/Career

Mpofu was a Language, Communications Specialist and Peace Practitioner. [2]

On 19 September 2022, Catherine Mpofu' was appointed Deputy Spokesperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. Her experience working with the public, spanning 11 years as of 2022was significant. [3]

She had worked at the Parliament of Zimbabwe as a Public Relations Officer in the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, the Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Budget and Finance Committee. She had working experience as an interpreter at the same Parliament.

She also served as the Healing, Reconciliation and Rehabilitation Manager at the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission. [3]

Events

ZEC Commissioner

On 7 July 2022, Mpofu was appointed as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner together with Rosewita Marutare, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Shepherd Manhivi.

The new commissioners replaced Joyce Kazembe, Daniel Chigaru, Sibongile Ndlovu, Netsai Mushonga, Ngoni Kundidzora and Faith Sebata whose terms of office ended on 6 July 2022.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at State House in Harare and was presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

ZEC Deputy Spokesperson

Controversies

Mpofu's appointment as a ZEC commissioner was condemned as she worked at Parliament, in the office that was charged with accepting the nominations of candidates who were to be interviewed for the six ZEC posts. [4]

Opposition activist and information technology expert Freeman Chari who is based in the United States of America said:

I think the appointment of both Shepherd Manhivi and Catherine Mpofu was unconstitutional. Both were public officers according to our constitution. And public officers are ineligible to be appointed to the ZEC. I find it a bit weird that folks who worked in the office that was charged with accepting the nominations are the ones who got appointed. This does not really bode well.