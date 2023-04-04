Chido Mpemba

In September 2023, She was named a Commissioner and co-chair of the Social Connection Commission by the World Health Organization (WHO). Chido became the youngest commissioner and chair to have been appointed by the WHO Director General, Tedros Ghebreyesus.[5]

Chido has been recognized as one of the "100 Most Influential African Women’ alongside African Female Heads of State and was also named as one of the ‘Top 100 Under 40 Most Influential People of African Descent".

She is a former corporate banker by profession and a social entrepreneur with investments in the hospitality industry. She worked as a senior manager at Standard Chartered Bank from August 2012 to December 2019.

Chido has moderated sessions for the United Nations Special Advisor on Africa and the United Nations General Assembly President and has also published opinion pieces with the World Economic Forum, London School of Economics, Google and featured on META's "Africa's Rising Stars" Series and BBC’s Focus on Africa Documentary Feature and Podcast.

She is an Alumni of President Obama’s Young African Leaders Initiative as a former Mandela Washington Fellow.

Chido had a short stint at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Recreation (August 2020 - December 2020)