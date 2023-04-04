Chido Mpemba
|Chido Cleopatra Mpemba
|Born
|Chido Cleopatra Mpemba
Harare
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Alma mater
|Midlands State University
|Organization
|World Health Organization (WHO)
Chido Cleopatra Mpemba is a Zimbabwean-born public policy expert with a keen interest and focus on geopolitics.[1]
Background
Chido was born in 1988 at the Mbuya Nehanda Maternity Clinic in Harare. She was raised in Bulawayo.[2]
Education
- Girls College High School - Bulawayo
- Master of Business Administration (MBA) - Midlands State University (2014-2016)
- Honours in Organisational Psychology (2011)
- Chido studied Leadership in Business at Dartmouth College (Hanover, New Hampshire, United States), during her time at the Mandela Washington Fellowship in 2016.[3]
Career
In November 2021, Chido was appointed the African Union Special Envoy for Youth Affairs, making her the youngest diplomat in the special cabinet of the AU Commission (AUC) chair Moussa Faki Mahamat.[4]
In September 2023, She was named a Commissioner and co-chair of the Social Connection Commission by the World Health Organization (WHO). Chido became the youngest commissioner and chair to have been appointed by the WHO Director General, Tedros Ghebreyesus.[5]
Chido has been recognized as one of the "100 Most Influential African Women’ alongside African Female Heads of State and was also named as one of the ‘Top 100 Under 40 Most Influential People of African Descent".
She is a former corporate banker by profession and a social entrepreneur with investments in the hospitality industry. She worked as a senior manager at Standard Chartered Bank from August 2012 to December 2019.
Chido has moderated sessions for the United Nations Special Advisor on Africa and the United Nations General Assembly President and has also published opinion pieces with the World Economic Forum, London School of Economics, Google and featured on META's "Africa's Rising Stars" Series and BBC’s Focus on Africa Documentary Feature and Podcast.
She is an Alumni of President Obama’s Young African Leaders Initiative as a former Mandela Washington Fellow.
Chido had a short stint at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Recreation (August 2020 - December 2020)
Further Reading
- ↑ Chido Cleopatra Mpemba, LinkedIn, Published: No Date was Given, Retrieved: 25 September 2023
- ↑ Kuda Bwititi, Zim woman makes waves at AU, The Sunday Mail, Published: 06 February 2022, Retrieved: 25 September 2023
- ↑ Fellowship Alumna Appointed AU Youth Envoy, Mandela Washington Fellowship, Published: No Date Was Given, Retrieved: 25 September 2023
- ↑ Sikhulekelani Moyo and Angela Sibanda, Chido Mpemba named Africa Youth Envoy, Chronicle, Published: 02 November 2021, Retrieved: 25 September 2023
- ↑ Zimbabwean appointed as WHO commissioner, NewsDay, Published: 21 September 2023, Retrieved: 25 September 2023