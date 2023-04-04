Daniel Msendami
|Born
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Organization
|Jwaneng Galaxy Football Club
Daniel Msendami is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward. He plays for Jwaneng Galaxy Football Club in the Botswana premiership.[1]
Personal Details
No information was found about his place of birth or family but in February 2023, Msendami was aged 22 years.
Education
He grew up in Bulawayo's Nkulumane high-density suburb and did his elementary education at Sigombe Primary School before proceeding to Ihlathi High School.[2]
Career
Msendami played for Highlanders' juniors side, Bosso-90, and spent some time on loan at Central Division One side Vubachikwe Football Club in Gwanda.
He was brought to Highlanders by renowned youth development coach Dumaza Dube as an Under-15 and played alongside Andrew Mbeba and Archiford Faira, who later became Highlanders regulars.
Msendami was spotted by Jwaneng Galaxy while on loan at Vubachikwe and moved to the Botswana club on a loan deal in 2022.
Jwaneng Galaxy decided to make a permanent deal that was reportedly worth US$12 000.
If Jwaneng Galaxy sells Msendami, Highlanders stand to get 30 percent of the transfer fee because of a sell-on clause that was agreed on by the two clubs
Further Reading
