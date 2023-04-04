Daniel Msendami is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward. He plays for Jwaneng Galaxy Football Club in the Botswana premiership.[1]

Personal Details

No information was found about his place of birth or family but in February 2023, Msendami was aged 22 years.

Education

He grew up in Bulawayo's Nkulumane high-density suburb and did his elementary education at Sigombe Primary School before proceeding to Ihlathi High School.[2]