Edmund Makona is a Zimbabwean aviation expert and consultant and the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Air Zimbabwe (Private) Limited starting from the 1st of November 2023.[1]

At the time of his appointment, Makona was the Acting Chief Executive Officer after taking over from Mr. Tafadzwa Zaza.





Makona is an aviation consultant with a background in aeronautical engineering.

He is also a licensed aircraft engineer and an expert in aviation quality, safety, and security.

He has experience training aircraft engineers and pilots.

Makona has served as President and Executive Committee Member of the African Airlines (AFRAA).

He has also worked as a consultant for IATA on different missions involving African airlines.

In the past, Makona was the CEO of Air Zimbabwe between 2013 and 2016 and successfully relaunched the national airline in 2013.

Currently, he serves as the Ambassador of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) for the African Southern Region as part of the African Union's initiative to liberalise the skies in Africa.



