Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of Zimbabwe
Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of Zimbabwe (ECGC) is a short-term insurance company in Zimbabwe. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and a duly registered short-term insurer.
One of the main offerings by ECGE is credit insurance to players in Zimbabwe, with an objective to encourage lending to small businesses.
History
ECGC was incorporated in 1999 and it started operations in 2000.
ECGC Links
- Website: https://www.ecgc.co.zw/
- Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Export-Credit-Guarantee-Corporation-of-Zimbabwe-103987944898662/