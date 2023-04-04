Giles Mutsekwa
Giles Mutsekwa is a politician from Mutare.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutare North returned to Parliament:
- Oppah Muchinguri of Zanu PF with 14 165 votes,
- Giles Mutsekwa of ZUM with 13 484 votes,
- David Mabunyara of ZANU–Ndonga with 1 481 votes.
Turnout - 30 671 voters or 72.22 %
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutare North returned to Parliament:
- Giles Mutsekwa of MDC with 15 500 votes,
- Oppah Chamu Zvipange Muchinguri of Zanu PF with 5 564 votes,
- Justin Nyatoti of UP with 235 votes.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dangamvura–Chikanga returned to Parliament:
- Arnold Tsunga of MDC–T with 11 757 votes or 45.81 percent,
- Micah Duru Reketai of Zanu PF with 9 336 votes or 36.38 percent,
- Giles Mutsekwa of MDC–T with 3 851 votes or 15.01 percent,
- Jonas Msonza of MDC–N with 468 votes or 1.82 percent,
- 3 others with 250 votes or 0.97 percent.
Total 25 662 votes