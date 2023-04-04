Pindula|Search Pindula
Giles Mutsekwa

Giles Mutsekwa is a politician from Mutare.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutare North returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 30 671 voters or 72.22 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutare North returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dangamvura–Chikanga returned to Parliament:

  • Arnold Tsunga of MDC–T with 11 757 votes or 45.81 percent,
  • Micah Duru Reketai of Zanu PF with 9 336 votes or 36.38 percent,
  • Giles Mutsekwa of MDC–T with 3 851 votes or 15.01 percent,
  • Jonas Msonza of MDC–N with 468 votes or 1.82 percent,
  • 3 others with 250 votes or 0.97 percent.

Total 25 662 votes

Events

