Jimiel Takunda Chikukwa is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage who plays as a centre-forward for FC Halifax Town in the English National League.
Background
Chikukwa was born on 08 April 2003 in England to Zimbabwean parents [1] Tawanda and Pascaria Chikukwa.[2]
Career
He signed his first professional contract with English Premiership side, Watford FC’s Academy in September 2021.[3] He had played for Leeds U18 before joining Watford.
In August 2023, Chikukwa joined FC Halifax Town on a free transfer. He had spent the previous year without a club following his release at Watford.[4] The club said:
FC Halifax Town are delighted to announce the signing of Jimiel Chikukwa following his release from Championship side Watford.
The forward began his career in the Leeds United academy, joining at the age of 13. However, in the Summer of 2021, Chikukwa opted to sign for Watford’s academy following the expiry of his contract at Leeds.
Whilst with the Hornets, the forward spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Maidstone United in the National League South, however made just one league appearance for the Stones as they won the National League South before returning to Watford at the end of the season.
Chikukwa was then released by Watford at the end of his contract in June 2022.
International Career
Chikukwa is eligible to play for England, his country of birth, or Zimbabwe through his family.
Clubs
- Halifax Town
- Watford U21
- Maidstone
- Watford U23
- Leeds U18
