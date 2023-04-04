Juliet Thondhlana a Zimbabwean born academic, was named named UNESCO Chair in International Education and Development at the end of 2022. Professor Thondhlana is at the University of Nottingham.

Juliet Thondhlana

She is Professor of International Education and Development, Faculty of Social Sciences. She has experience in teaching, researching and publishing in the interlinked fields of the internationalisation of higher education, migration, doctoral training, policy development and decolonisation.

Personal Details

No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.