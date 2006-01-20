Leon Chiwome

He arrived from AFC Wimbledon in the summer and was in September 2022 named one of the brightest young talents in the Premier League.[3]

Chiwome was only with Wimbledon for a little over six months after impressing whilst playing for the Sussex Schools FA team.

In January 2023, Chiwome penned his first professional contract with Wolves just seven months after arriving at the club.[4]

International Career

Chiwome was in October 2022 named in England's under-17s squad to play at the UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round in Georgia.

On 14 January 2023, four days after his 17th birthday, Chiwome scored a hat-trick in just 48 minutes for England under-17s in their 6-0 win over Germany.[5]

In May 2023, Chiwome was named in the final England 21-man squad for the UEFA U17 EURO in Hungary.

He is eligible to play for Zimbabwe as his father is Zimbabwean though his mother is British.

Trivia

Chiwome competed in athletics during his school days, often racing over sprint distances, while he also competed at the long jump.[7]