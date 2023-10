Magunje is in Mashonaland West Province. It is also a constituency of Parliament.

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Magunje returned to Parliament:

Godfrey Gandawa of Zanu PF with 9 473 votes or 69.97 percent,

Tawanda Magunje of MDC–T with 3 000 votes or 22.16 percent,

Tonderayi Kusemamuriwo, Independent, with 569 votes or 420 percent,

Godfrey Kadenhe of MDC–N with 497 votes or 3.67 percent,

Total 13 539 votes