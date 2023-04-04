Makhadi Moyo
On 3 September 2022, Makhadi Moyo was the first non-Zanu PF person to win the election for Ward 16 Councillor in Bulilima, Matabeleland South, since Independence. [1]
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
In 3 September 2022 by-elections in Bulilimamangwe, returned:
Ward 16:
- Makhadi Moyo of CCC with 131 votes,
- Jane Moyo of Zanu PF with 113 votes,
- Hitman Ncube of ZAPU with 34 votes.
The elections were due to the resignation of two councillors and the death of a third. This is the first time Zanu PF lost the seat since Independence in 1980. It is believed she won by focusing on issues unresolved in Bulilima Ward 16 - Clinic, School, Network, & prevention of human-wildlife conflict. [2] [3] [4]
Events
Further Reading
