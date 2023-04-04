Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

Makhadi Moyo

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

On 3 September 2022, Makhadi Moyo was the first non-Zanu PF person to win the election for Ward 16 Councillor in Bulilima, Matabeleland South, since Independence. [1]

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In 3 September 2022 by-elections in Bulilimamangwe, returned:
Ward 16:

The elections were due to the resignation of two councillors and the death of a third. This is the first time Zanu PF lost the seat since Independence in 1980. It is believed she won by focusing on issues unresolved in Bulilima Ward 16 - Clinic, School, Network, & prevention of human-wildlife conflict. [2] [3] [4]

Events

Further Reading

  1. Meet Cllr Makhadi Moyo, Twitter, Published: 5 September 2022, Retrieved: 5 September 2022 Retrieved
  2. Newly elected councillor to hit the ground running, Cite, Published: 5 September 2022, Retrieved: 5 September 2022
  3. Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change Wins 2 Out of 3 Contested Seats in Bulilima Council By-elections, VOA Zimbabwe, Published: 4 September 2022, Retrieved: 5 September 2022
  4. CCC beats Zanu-PF in Matebeleland South, Bulawayo 24, Published: 5 September 2022, Retrieved: 5 September 2022

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback