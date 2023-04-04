Pindula|Search Pindula
Matobo

Matobo is a district in Matabeleland South Province. It is also a constituency of Parliament.

See Matobo Hills.
See Matobo National Park.
See World's View, Matobo.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Matobo returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 21 282 or 58.33 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo North returned to Parliament:

Total 11 788 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo South returned to Parliament:

Total 10 530 votes

Nomination Court 2023

The ZEC list of candidates for the August 2023 elections for Matabeleland South have been released. [1]
Matobo Constituency.

Matobo-Mangwe Constituency.



Matobo local government is Matobo RDC.

  1. Matabeleland South Full list of 2023 election candidates, Chronicle, Published: 22 June 2023, Retrieved: 29 June 2023

