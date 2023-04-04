Matobo
Matobo is a district in Matabeleland South Province. It is also a constituency of Parliament.
See Matobo Hills.
See Matobo National Park.
See World's View, Matobo.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Matobo returned to Parliament:
- Stephen Jeqe Nyongolo Nkomo of PF-ZAPU - 32 045 votes.
- Jitile Gibbious Hindoga Dube of Zanu PF - 3 000 votes.
- Abraham Mazwi Khumalo of UANC - 724 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo returned to Parliament:
- Stephen Nkomo of Zanu PF with 17 346 votes,
- Reason Nkomazana of ZUM with 1 323 votes.
Turnout - 21 282 or 58.33 %
In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo returned to Parliament:
- Lovemore Moyo of MDC with 14 701 votes,
- Ananias Sitomi Nyathi of Zanu-PF with 6 219 votes,
- Andrew Ngwenya of LPZ with 419 votes,
- Augustine Mbelekwa Tinaye Dube, Independent, with 213 votes.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo North returned to Parliament:
- Never Khanye of Zanu PF with 5 300 votes or 44.96 percent,
- Lovemore Moyo of MDC-T with 5 219 votes or 44.27 percent,
- Moses Ndhlela of MDC with 852 votes or 7.23 percent,
- Nicholas Abson Dube of ZAPU with 417 votes or 3.54 percent.
Total 11 788 votes
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo South returned to Parliament:
- Soul Ncube of Zanu PF with 4 692 votes or 44.56 percent,
- Gabriel Ndebele of MDC-T with 4 596 votes or 43.65 percent,
- Discent C. Bajila of MDC with 764 votes or 7.26 percent,
- Joakim Moyo of ZAPU with 478 votes or 4.54 percent,.
Total 10 530 votes
Nomination Court 2023
The ZEC list of candidates for the August 2023 elections for Matabeleland South have been released. [1]
Matobo Constituency.
Matobo-Mangwe Constituency.
Matobo local government is Matobo RDC.
- ↑ Matabeleland South Full list of 2023 election candidates, Chronicle, Published: 22 June 2023, Retrieved: 29 June 2023