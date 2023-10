Matthew Kudakwashe Takawira is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage who plays as a striker. He plays for the Luton Town Academy.

Background

Matthew Takawira was born in Luton, England.[1]

Career

Matthew joined Luton Town Football Club as an under-12. In September 2023, he signed a two-year scholarship deal to remain at Kenilworth Road. Then aged 17, Matthew committed to play for Zimbabwe at the international level.