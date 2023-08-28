Melusi Mtshiya
|Melusi Mtshiya
|Born
|Melusi Mtshiya
November 11, 1946
Shurugwi
|Died
|August 28, 2023(aged 76)
|Alma mater
|University of Zambia
Melusi Mtshiya was a former lawyer and High Court who died in August 2023 aged 77.
Background
Mtshiya was born on 11 November 1946 in Shurugwi. He studied Law at the University of Zambia.[1]
Career
After graduating from the University of Zambia, Mtshiya entered private practice before moving into the corporate sector.
He held directorship positions at the Zimbabwe Development Bank, Zimnat and United Sugar Refineries.
In 2001, Mtshiya joined the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs as the president of the Administrative Court.
In 2003, he was appointed senior president of the Labour Court. In 2007, he was appointed a High Court judge.
Mtshiya retired from the service in 2016, after serving 9 years on the High Court Bench.
He was appointed Acting Judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe to preside over matters in the Special Court for Income Tax Appeals and Fiscal Appeals.
Mtshiya was an acting Judge of Appeal at the Lesotho Appeal Court before his appointment as the Acting Judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe.
Further Reading
- ↑ Zvikomborero Parafini, RETIRED JUDGE mtshiya DIES, H-Metro, Published: 29 August 2023, Retrieved: 30 August 2023