Melusi Mtshiya

He held directorship positions at the Zimbabwe Development Bank, Zimnat and United Sugar Refineries.

In 2001, Mtshiya joined the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs as the president of the Administrative Court.

In 2003, he was appointed senior president of the Labour Court. In 2007, he was appointed a High Court judge.

Mtshiya retired from the service in 2016, after serving 9 years on the High Court Bench.

He was appointed Acting Judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe to preside over matters in the Special Court for Income Tax Appeals and Fiscal Appeals.

Mtshiya was an acting Judge of Appeal at the Lesotho Appeal Court before his appointment as the Acting Judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe.

