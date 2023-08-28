Pindula|Search Pindula
Melusi Mtshiya

BornMelusi Mtshiya
(1946-11-11)November 11, 1946
Shurugwi
DiedAugust 28, 2023(2023-08-28) (aged 76)
Alma materUniversity of Zambia

Melusi Mtshiya was a former lawyer and High Court who died in August 2023 aged 77.

Background

Mtshiya was born on 11 November 1946 in Shurugwi. He studied Law at the University of Zambia.[1]

Career

After graduating from the University of Zambia, Mtshiya entered private practice before moving into the corporate sector.

He held directorship positions at the Zimbabwe Development Bank, Zimnat and United Sugar Refineries.

In 2001, Mtshiya joined the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs as the president of the Administrative Court.

In 2003, he was appointed senior president of the Labour Court. In 2007, he was appointed a High Court judge.

Mtshiya retired from the service in 2016, after serving 9 years on the High Court Bench.

He was appointed Acting Judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe to preside over matters in the Special Court for Income Tax Appeals and Fiscal Appeals.

Mtshiya was an acting Judge of Appeal at the Lesotho Appeal Court before his appointment as the Acting Judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe.

