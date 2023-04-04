Pindula|Search Pindula
Mutambara

Mutambara a village west of Cashel, Chimanimani District, Manicaland Province.

Location

13km east of the Mutare-Birchenough Bridge, highway 16 km west of Cashel.
Altitude: 1005m.

History

It was established by the East Central Africa Mission and the name means "to sit in a relaxed position with the legs outstretched, free from danger.
The original mission school concentrated on agriculture and irrigation. [1] [2]

Government/Administration

It is the administrative centre of the Mutambara communal land.

Served by:

Population

Further Reading

  1. [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
  2. [Mary Akers (ed.), Encyclopaedia Rhodesia] (The College Press, Salisbury, 1973) Retrieved 8 August 2019"

