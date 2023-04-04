Mutambara a village west of Cashel, Chimanimani District, Manicaland Province.

Location

13km east of the Mutare-Birchenough Bridge, highway 16 km west of Cashel.

Altitude: 1005m.



History

It was established by the East Central Africa Mission and the name means "to sit in a relaxed position with the legs outstretched, free from danger.

The original mission school concentrated on agriculture and irrigation. [1] [2]