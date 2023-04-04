Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mzingwane returned to Parliament:

Thenjiwe Virginia Lesabe of PF-ZAPU - 33 509 votes.

Joshua Maqwala Masilelaof Zanu PF - 5 128 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Umzingwane returned to Parliament:

Thenjiwe Lesabe of Zanu PF with 12 122 votes,

Hezikia Hlabangana of ZUM with 1 740 votes,

Aaron Ndabambi, Independent, with 882 voter.

Turnout - 15 606 voters or 35.52 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Umzingwane returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Umzingwane returned to Parliament:

William M. Dhewa of Zanu PF with 7 689 votes or 47.80 percent,

Nomalanga M Khumalo of MDC-T with 6 169 votes or 38.35 percent,

Ngqabutho Dube of MDC with 1 833 votes or 11.40 percent,

Mildred Ndlovu of ZAPU with 395 votes or 2.46 percent.

Total 16 086 votes

Nomination Court 2023

The ZEC list of candidates for the August 2023 elections for Matabeleland South have been released.

Umzingwane Constituency.

Levi Mayihlome (retired Brigadier General) was elected to Parliament for Umzingwane in the 23-24 August 2023 elections.