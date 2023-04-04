Pindula|Search Pindula
Mzingwane

Mzingwane (sometimes Umzingwane) is in Matabeleland South Province.

Infrastructure

The administrative centre is Esigodini.
See Mzingwane High School.

See Umzingwane Recreational Park.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mzingwane returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Umzingwane returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 15 606 voters or 35.52 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Umzingwane returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Umzingwane returned to Parliament:

Total 16 086 votes

Nomination Court 2023

The ZEC list of candidates for the August 2023 elections for Matabeleland South have been released. [1]
Umzingwane Constituency.

Levi Mayihlome (retired Brigadier General) was elected to Parliament for Umzingwane in the 23-24 August 2023 elections.

  1. Matabeleland South Full list of 2023 election candidates, Chronicle, Published: 22 June 2023, Retrieved: 29 June 2023

