Paul Themba Nyathi

Paul Themba Nyathi is a politician from Gwanda. He was in the MDC.

Paul_Nyathi is a ZRP spokesman.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:

  • Madodana Sibanda of Zanu PF with 4 246 votes or 40.73 percent,
  • Thandeko Mnkandhla of MDC-T with 3 733 votes or 35.81 percent,
  • Paul Themba Nyathi of MDC with 1 977 votes or 18.96 percent,
  • Micah Masiye of ZAPU with 300 votes or 2.88 percent,
  • Gift Sibanda, Independent, with 169 votes or 1.62 percent,.

Total 10 425 votes

Events

Further Reading

