Phophi Ramathuba

Early life and career

Ramathuba was born on 15 August 1973 at Elim Hospital, Waterval and grew up in Hlanganani, Limpopo, then part of South Africa's Transvaal Province.

She is one of five children. She matriculated at Mbilwi Secondary School and studied at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (formerly known as MEDUNSA), where she obtained a bachelor of medicine and a bachelor of surgery degree. From the University of Pretoria, she received a master's degree in medical pharmacology. Ramathuba had also fulfilled courses in health and business leadership.

Ramathuba started her career as an intern at the Mokopane Hospital. Prior to being appointed to the Limpopo provincial government, she was the chief executive of the Voortrekker Hospital and the chairperson of the SA Medical Association.

Political career

Ramathuba is a long-standing member of the African National Congress. She serves as a member of the party's provincial executive committee. On 27 May 2015, Ramathuba was sworn in as a member of the Limpopo Provincial Legislature, representing the ANC.

On the same day, she was appointed Member of the Executive Council for Health. The changes came into effect immediately.

Ramathuba was re-elected to the provincial legislature in the 2019 Limpopo provincial election held in May. On 22 May 2019, Mathabatha announced that she would remain as Health MEC.

Personal life

Ramathuba has two daughters. On 1 July 2020, Mathabatha announced that Ramathuba had tested positive for COVID-19.