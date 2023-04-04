Prosper Chitambara is a Zimbabwean economist. He has a BSc in Economics from the University of Zimbabwe, 2003, A Masters in Development Economics from the University of Birmingham, 2008, and a PhD in Economics from the University of the Witwatersrand in 2016.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Secondary School: 1994 to 1999, Kutama College.

Tertiary Education: 2000 to 2003, University of Zimbabwe BSc, Economics, Bachelor of Science.

2007 to 2008, University of Birmingham, MSc, Development Economics.

2013 to 2016, University of the Witwatersrand, PhD, Economics.

