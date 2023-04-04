Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

Ranga Chivaviro

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Ranga Piniel Chivaviro
Ranga Piniel Chivaviro.jpeg
BornRanga Piniel Chivaviro
(1992-11-21) November 21, 1992 (age 30)
Limpopo
NationalitySouth African
OccupationFootballer

Ranga Piniel Chivaviro is a South African-born footballer who plays for South African Premier League side Marumo Gallants Football Club.

Background

Chivaviro was born on 21 November 1992 in Limpopo Province to a South African mother and a Zimbabwean father.[1]

Career

Chivaviro has played for several clubs in South Africa[2] which include:

  • Venda Football Academy (01/09/2021 - 08/06/2022)
  • Baroka FC (01/01/2020 - 18/05/2020)
  • TS Sporting FC (01/07/2019 - 01/01/2020)
  • Baroka FC (01/07/2018 - 30/06/2019)
  • Ubuntu Cape Town FC (01/07/2016 - 30/06/2018)
  • Cape Town All Stars (01/01/2016 - 30/06/2016)
  • Witbank Spurs (01/07/2013 - 31/12/2015)

In March 2021, Chivaviro signed for Kosovar club KF Trepca '89 until the end of that season.[3]

Events

In the 2022/23 season, Chivaviro scored 10 goals in 19 Premier Soccer League matches, and seven in the CAF Confederation Cup whereby Marumo Gallants reached the semi-finals.[4]

National Team

Chivaviro is eligible to play for either Zimbabwe or South Africa as he was born to a Zimbabwean father and a South African mother.

In June 2023, Chivaviro revealed that there was a talk about him playing for the Zimbabwe national team in 2018.[5]

He said he would still consider the call-up if Zimbabwe approached him again.

However, that same month, Chivaviro received a call-up for the preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for the 2023 COSAFA Cup from 5 to 16 July 2023.[6]

Further Reading

  1. Ranga Chivaviro, World Football, Published: No Date was Given, Retrieved: 27 June 2023
  2. R. Chivaviro, SoccerWay, Published: No Date was Given, Retrieved: 27 June 2023
  3. Ranga Chivaviro, Mphakamiseni Nene sign for KF Trepca '89 in Kosovo, KickOff, Published: 22 March 2021, Retrieved: 27 June 2023
  4. Seth Willis, 'Somebody wasted Chivaviro's time' - Orlando Pirates legend Malesela reveals how he shaped Kaizer Chiefs-linked striker, Goal.com, Published: 26 June 2023, Retrieved: 27 June 2023
  5. Ranga Chivaviro open to represent Zimbabwe, Soccer24, Published: 21 June 2023, Retrieved: 27 June 2023
  6. South Africa beat Zimbabwe to hand Chivaviro his first international call-up, Soccer241, Published: 23 June 2023, Retrieved: 27 June 2023

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback