Ranga Chivaviro
|Ranga Piniel Chivaviro
|Born
|Ranga Piniel Chivaviro
November 21, 1992
Limpopo
|Nationality
|South African
|Occupation
|Footballer
Ranga Piniel Chivaviro is a South African-born footballer who plays for South African Premier League side Marumo Gallants Football Club.
Background
Chivaviro was born on 21 November 1992 in Limpopo Province to a South African mother and a Zimbabwean father.[1]
Career
Chivaviro has played for several clubs in South Africa[2] which include:
- Venda Football Academy (01/09/2021 - 08/06/2022)
- Baroka FC (01/01/2020 - 18/05/2020)
- TS Sporting FC (01/07/2019 - 01/01/2020)
- Baroka FC (01/07/2018 - 30/06/2019)
- Ubuntu Cape Town FC (01/07/2016 - 30/06/2018)
- Cape Town All Stars (01/01/2016 - 30/06/2016)
- Witbank Spurs (01/07/2013 - 31/12/2015)
In March 2021, Chivaviro signed for Kosovar club KF Trepca '89 until the end of that season.[3]
Events
In the 2022/23 season, Chivaviro scored 10 goals in 19 Premier Soccer League matches, and seven in the CAF Confederation Cup whereby Marumo Gallants reached the semi-finals.[4]
National Team
Chivaviro is eligible to play for either Zimbabwe or South Africa as he was born to a Zimbabwean father and a South African mother.
In June 2023, Chivaviro revealed that there was a talk about him playing for the Zimbabwe national team in 2018.[5]
He said he would still consider the call-up if Zimbabwe approached him again.
However, that same month, Chivaviro received a call-up for the preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for the 2023 COSAFA Cup from 5 to 16 July 2023.[6]
Further Reading
- ↑ Ranga Chivaviro, World Football, Published: No Date was Given, Retrieved: 27 June 2023
- ↑ R. Chivaviro, SoccerWay, Published: No Date was Given, Retrieved: 27 June 2023
- ↑ Ranga Chivaviro, Mphakamiseni Nene sign for KF Trepca '89 in Kosovo, KickOff, Published: 22 March 2021, Retrieved: 27 June 2023
- ↑ Seth Willis, 'Somebody wasted Chivaviro's time' - Orlando Pirates legend Malesela reveals how he shaped Kaizer Chiefs-linked striker, Goal.com, Published: 26 June 2023, Retrieved: 27 June 2023
- ↑ Ranga Chivaviro open to represent Zimbabwe, Soccer24, Published: 21 June 2023, Retrieved: 27 June 2023
- ↑ South Africa beat Zimbabwe to hand Chivaviro his first international call-up, Soccer241, Published: 23 June 2023, Retrieved: 27 June 2023