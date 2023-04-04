Ranga Chivaviro

Venda Football Academy (01/09/2021 - 08/06/2022)

Baroka FC (01/01/2020 - 18/05/2020)

TS Sporting FC (01/07/2019 - 01/01/2020)

Baroka FC (01/07/2018 - 30/06/2019)

Ubuntu Cape Town FC (01/07/2016 - 30/06/2018)

Cape Town All Stars (01/01/2016 - 30/06/2016)

Witbank Spurs (01/07/2013 - 31/12/2015)

In March 2021, Chivaviro signed for Kosovar club KF Trepca '89 until the end of that season.[3]

In the 2022/23 season, Chivaviro scored 10 goals in 19 Premier Soccer League matches, and seven in the CAF Confederation Cup whereby Marumo Gallants reached the semi-finals.[4]

National Team

Chivaviro is eligible to play for either Zimbabwe or South Africa as he was born to a Zimbabwean father and a South African mother.

In June 2023, Chivaviro revealed that there was a talk about him playing for the Zimbabwe national team in 2018.[5]

He said he would still consider the call-up if Zimbabwe approached him again.

However, that same month, Chivaviro received a call-up for the preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for the 2023 COSAFA Cup from 5 to 16 July 2023.[6]