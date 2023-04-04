Saul Chaminuka

Career

Chaminuka was appointed Black Rhinos head coach in May 2023 after his predecessor Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa was reassigned to the position of technical advisor.[1]

Mtizwa was reassigned to the position of technical advisor by Black Rhinos in early May 2023 following a 4-0 defeat to Manica Diamonds at Gibbo Stadium. He had only one win in seven games.

Former Manica Diamonds assistant coach Christopher Mwanza was appointed Chaminuka's assistant, while Maxwell Nyamupanedengu was appointed the goalkeepers' coach.

Below are the teams that have been coached by Chaminuka:

FC Victoria (2010)

Masvingo United Football Club (2011)

Buffaloes Football Club (2013)

ZPC Kariba Football Club (2014-2015)

Buffaloes Football Club (2015)

Border Strikers Football Club (2016)

Matsapha United Football Club

Mbabane Highlanders Football Club

Tafic SC Football Club (2019)

National Team

Chaminuka served as Warriors Assistant Coach to Callisto Pasuwa alongside Mkhuphali Masuku and goalkeepers' trainer Richard Tswatswa for nearly 20 months from 2015 to 2017.