Sean Fusire

He has been a key player for the Owls’ Under-18s and Under-21s over the past 18 months.

Fusire was named in the first team squad that faced Leicester Under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy earlier during the 2022/23 season.

Speaking after signing his first professional contract at Sheffield Wednesday, Fusire said:

I’m buzzing, it’s a big thing for me and my family and it’s a nice feeling. I’ve always been a Sheffield boy, I played a couple of years at Sunday League and I came to trial for the academy when I was nine and I’ve been here all the way through to get to where I’m now. I’ve put everything into the club and it’s nice to see the club putting everything into me by giving me a professional contract.

Fusire made his first team debut for Sheffield Wednesday during their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Fleetwood Town on 07 February 2023. He played 70 minutes in the right wing-back position.[3]

Trivia

Fusire says he is inspired by N'golo Kante, Claude Makélélé, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo, Luka Modrić and Jude Bellingham.