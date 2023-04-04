Shacky Timburwa (born Shakemore Wellington Timburwa) is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur. He is known to be a gold buyer in Zimbabwe. He is the CEO of Energy Plus International and Parvaim Gold Holdings a mining company.

In June 2021 he appeared on the Forbes "CLASS OF 2021 Change-Makers" list along with 30 other younr Africans below the age of 30 at the time.[1]

In March 2023 he was in the media following a video that circulated showing cases of gold that apparently was associated with him.