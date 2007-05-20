Shumaira Mheuka or Shim Mheuka as he is known in English football circles is a footballer who plays as a striker for Chelsea FC Youth. [1]

Shim was born in the United Kingdom to Zimbabwean parents and has represented England at U15s. He made his debut in April 2021.

Career

Mheuka joined Chelsea FC Youth from Brighton and Hove Albion on 9 June 2022. He has featured in two matches for England at U15s and scored two goals. [2]