Unganai Dickson Tarusenga of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 5 830 votes,

Norbet Jinjika of Zanu PF with 4 483 votes,

Adam Puzo of MDC Alliance with 201 votes,

Marcos Sanyanga, Independent, with 55 votes.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) St Mary's returned to Parliament:

Job Sikhala of MDC with 17 740 votes,

Christopher Pasipamire of Zanu PF with 6 135 votes.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) St Mary's returned to Parliament:

Unganai Tarusenga of MDC–T with 7 092 votes or 52.55 percent,

Tendekayi Maswata of Zanu PF with 5 524 votes or 40.93 percent,

John Dzvingwe of MDC–N with 685 votes or 5.08 percent,

3 others with 194 votes or 1.44 percent.

Total 13 495 votes