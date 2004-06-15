Tavonga Kuleya is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage who plays for Doncaster Rovers Football Club which competes in League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league system.

Background

Tavonga Kuleya was born on 15 June 2004 in England. He is son to Martin Gumbochuma Kuleya, a former Old Hararians Rugby player and Zimbabwe karate national team player from 1989 to 1991. Tavonga is a grandson to former minister of Education William Gumbochuma Kuleya.[1]

Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.