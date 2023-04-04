Thabo Bester Biography

Thabo Bester is a convicted criminal who escaped from a prison in South Africa after faking his death in 2022. He escaped with the help of celebrity doctor, Dr. Nandipha Magudumana.

He was re-arrested in Tanzania following reports that he was still alive. The discovery that was still alive was led by investigative reports by a South African publication, GroundUp.[1]

Bester was on the run for almost a year before being caught in Tanzania on 8 April 2023.