VaChirenda Centre of Hope (VCH) is a foundation established to assist young girls and vulnerable women from marginalised rural areas.

Background

The foundation was named in honour of the late Rtd Lt Col Harold Elliot Mtandwa Chirenda. VaChirenda centre of hope is a foundation with their main objective centred on assisting young girls and vulnerable women from ages 9-25 years as well as the elderly women above the age of 65 years. The foundation was founded by Xoey Annah Chimombe (nee Chirenda) who is the third child of the late Rtd Lt Col Harold Elliot Mtandwa Chirenda.

Girls Soccer Tournament

The foundation held and funded a girls soccer tournament in Seke communal lands on 17 March 2023 at Madamombe Primary School. The tournament had four Secondary Schools participating namely Kandava, Jonasi, Chikonde and Chirimamhunga. The VaChirenda Centre of Hope Foundation had several partners to help with the different needs that they wanted to address on the day that included Schweppes Zimbabwe, BAMM Stationers, Tinovimba Trust, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and Football Ambassadors of Zimbabwe (FAOZ).