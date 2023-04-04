Young PastorsforED is a ZANU PF-affiliated organisation formed by emerging Pentecostal church pastors with the stated aim of campaigning for President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of the 2023 elections.[1]

Aims

According to Isaac Makomichi who is the organisation’s founder and interim national chairperson, Young PastorsforED was planning to establish permanent structures around the country.

Makomichi said Young PastorsforED will use religion as a tool to "preach" Pan-Afrianism and the need to resist forces of neo-imperialism. He said: