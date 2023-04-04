Zimbabwe Strongest Man

This profile is intended for individuals who currently hold or have previously held the title of Zimbabwe's Strongest Man or those who claimed to be Zimbabwe's Strongest men.

Arnold Zikhali

In 2023, Arnold Zikhali claimed to be the strongest man in Zimbabwe after pulling a fully-loaded train wagon weighing 56 tonnes sing only his shoulders for a distance of 100 meters at the National Railways of Zimbabwe in Harare. Arnold Zikhali, is a member of the Zimbabwe National Army. This remarkable feat follows his previous accomplishment of pulling two 30-tonne trucks, further solidifying his position as Zimbabwe's Strongest Man. Zikhali is affectionately known as Mr Strongman by his legion of fans.