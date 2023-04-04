Zvaringeni Samuel Chasi is a Zimbabwean politician who leads a political party called the People’s Patriotic Party.

Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Events

In September 2022, Chasi wrote an open letter to the International Criminal Court (ICC) asking the Hague-based court to arrest President Emmerson Mnangagwa over allegations of a litany of human rights abuses, including rape, torture, and abductions.[1]