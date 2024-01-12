Administration Graduate Intern (Harare)
Job Description
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organization (PVO) in terms of subsection (5) of section 9 of the Private Voluntary Organisations Act (Chapter 17:05). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high-impact, integrated health interventions to the communities we serve, while working with and strengthening existing institutions.
Basic Function
The Administration/Receptionist Graduate Intern will undergo a one-year structured internship program under the supervision of the Program Officer. The intern will be exposed to manning of the ZHI front office desk, support administrative and routine clerical tasks, organizing and managing files, assisting with of scheduling meetings, and appointments, and supporting other staff with organizational tasks.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Day-to-day management of the ZHI front office desk/reception operations whilst acting as the first point of contact for guests, vendors, and employees.
- Operation of switchboard including answering incoming phone calls and directing callers to the appropriate party.
- Processing, sorting, and route incoming and outgoing mails/parcels in a timely manner.
- Coordinating and scheduling appointments, meetings and/or conferences.
- Performing other administrative support tasks, including updating and sorting files, drafting and proofreading correspondence, and supporting program staff to do photocopying of documents.
- Ensuring the office is kept clean, and organized throughout kitchen, conference rooms, storage rooms/closets, and communal areas;
- Minute taking during weekly meetings, all staff meetings and adhoc meetings and tracking of action points; Preparation of meetings and managing board room bookings.
- Supporting travel arrangements and organizing events.
- Standing in for the Program Officer when unavailable working with the Executive Director and SMT.
- Supporting running various routine errands, as required, for the organization/programs.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a diploma in front office management, customer relations, secretarial studies, or a related field.
- At least one year of work-related learning experience.
- Must be fluent in English (both written and spoken).
Knowledge, Skills And Abilities:
- Must have excellent interpersonal, written and communication skills.
- Knowledge of standard office procedures and practices.
- Strong attention to detail.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with strict timelines, and minimal supervision. Exceptional organizational and customer relations skills.
- Ability to work across cultures; and demonstrated expertise in building effective relationship with key internal customers and external stakeholders.
- Must have organizational, analytical, and troubleshooting skills as well as the ability to multi-task, prioritize tasks and demanding schedules to deliver high quality results on a timely basis.
- Proficiency in computer software applications, particularly Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel.
Other
How to Apply
Step 1: click here to complete the job application form. Step 2: Submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
Statement:
During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.
Deadline: 19 January 2024
