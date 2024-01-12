Administration Graduate Intern (Harare)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organization (PVO) in terms of subsection (5) of section 9 of the Private Voluntary Organisations Act (Chapter 17:05). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high-impact, integrated health interventions to the communities we serve, while working with and strengthening existing institutions.

Basic Function

The Administration/Receptionist Graduate Intern will undergo a one-year structured internship program under the supervision of the Program Officer. The intern will be exposed to manning of the ZHI front office desk, support administrative and routine clerical tasks, organizing and managing files, assisting with of scheduling meetings, and appointments, and supporting other staff with organizational tasks.