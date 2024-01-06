Admissions Officers x3
Job Description
The Avenues Clinic a Grade A multidisciplinary hospital which offers a wide range of specialist services, outstanding nursing care and a top service approach seeks to recruit Admissions Officers to follow the admission process and assist clients to secure the medical services that they require.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receives and assists clients as per requirements.
- Assesses patient condition at admission in line with triaging requirements.
- Receives and schedules bookings from doctors’ rooms and other medical institutions and
- records them on the admissions list.
- Attends to in-person and telephone enquiries.
- Verifies deposit amount required on the Deposit List for the procedure/diagnosis and informs the client accordingly.
- Verifies member benefits for patients funded by medical funders by pre-notifying the medical aid funder for patients being admitted.
- Checks on Health 263 if a member is active for casualty patients, informs the member of any shortfalls then processes the biometric verification (where applicable).
- Checks if admissions/casualty forms are correctly completed by clients. Receives payments and issues receipts for all payments received.
- Captures patient details, posts payments and generates a hospital number in the Trimed System.
- Receipts payments in manual receipt books for doctors and for old Trimed bills.
- Prints shift audit in the Trimed System at the end of each shift.
- Reconciles and completes banking forms at the end of each shift.
- Receives notifications from ambulance crews about incoming patients and prepares accordingly.
- Captures and updates patient information into the computer system for network usage.
Qualifications and Experience
- A diploma in General Registered Nursing/Primary Care Nurse Certificate is a must.
- Must have 5 “O” Levels including English and Mathematics.
- Qualification in Accounting or Public relations is an added advantage.
- Good interpersonal Skills with a focus on excellent patient experience, and the ability to converse
- well with different specialist doctors.
- Proficient computer skills.
- Excellent communication and listening skills.
- Mature candidates are encouraged to apply.
Other
How to Apply
If you meet the stipulated requirements submit your application together with proof of qualifications and experience to the email below.
Applications should be directed to: recruitment@theavenuesclinic.co.zw
Deadline: 07 January 2024
The Avenues Clinic
Opened in 1983, this is the flagship facility for the MIL group. The hospital is a fully integrated multi disciplinary facility with a total of 176 beds. Operating as a one stop medical hub, the hospital offers theatre facilities, all critical care facilities, Accident and Emergency unit, Surgical ward, Medical ward, maternity facilities and a pediatric unit. The hospital is located at Corner Baines and Josiah Chinamano Avenue.