Admissions Officers x3

Job Description

The Avenues Clinic a Grade A multidisciplinary hospital which offers a wide range of specialist services, outstanding nursing care and a top service approach seeks to recruit Admissions Officers to follow the admission process and assist clients to secure the medical services that they require.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receives and assists clients as per requirements.

Assesses patient condition at admission in line with triaging requirements.

Receives and schedules bookings from doctors’ rooms and other medical institutions and

records them on the admissions list.

Attends to in-person and telephone enquiries.

Verifies deposit amount required on the Deposit List for the procedure/diagnosis and informs the client accordingly.

Verifies member benefits for patients funded by medical funders by pre-notifying the medical aid funder for patients being admitted.

Checks on Health 263 if a member is active for casualty patients, informs the member of any shortfalls then processes the biometric verification (where applicable).

Checks if admissions/casualty forms are correctly completed by clients. Receives payments and issues receipts for all payments received.

Captures patient details, posts payments and generates a hospital number in the Trimed System.

Receipts payments in manual receipt books for doctors and for old Trimed bills.

Prints shift audit in the Trimed System at the end of each shift.

Reconciles and completes banking forms at the end of each shift.

Receives notifications from ambulance crews about incoming patients and prepares accordingly.

Captures and updates patient information into the computer system for network usage.

Qualifications and Experience

A diploma in General Registered Nursing/Primary Care Nurse Certificate is a must.

Must have 5 “O” Levels including English and Mathematics.

Qualification in Accounting or Public relations is an added advantage.

Good interpersonal Skills with a focus on excellent patient experience, and the ability to converse

well with different specialist doctors.

Proficient computer skills.

Excellent communication and listening skills.

Mature candidates are encouraged to apply.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the stipulated requirements submit your application together with proof of qualifications and experience to the email below.

Applications should be directed to: recruitment@theavenuesclinic.co.zw