Airworthiness Inspectors x2 (Harare)
Job Description
The position exists to ensure flight safety by developing airworthiness-related policies and implementing and enforcing the policies in line with local aviation regulations and International Civil Aviation Organisation requirements.
Reports to: Manager Airworthiness.
Duties and Responsibilities
The position undertakes the following activities to ensure that all aircraft operating inZimbabwe are airworthy and meet national and international standards to ensure the safety of Zimbabwe’s skies:
- Registration of aircraft.
- Issuance of approvals (Certificate of Airworthiness, Export Certificate of Airworthiness and special flight permits), based on the successful assessment of aircraft produced in the State or of foreign manufactured aircraft intended to be placed on the State aircraft register.
- Issuance of approvals based on the successful assessment of maintenance organizations, air operators, aircraft maintenance training organizations, and aircraft maintenance technician/engineer/mechanic.
- Granting or validation of aircraft noise certification and issuance of attestation of noise certification and special approvals.
- Continuing airworthiness of aircraft and parts thereof.
- Approval of modifications and repairs.
- Taking of appropriate action with Mandatory Continuing Airworthiness Information (MCAI).
- Continuing airworthiness oversight, enforcement actions.
- Assist in the development and or amendment of national airworthiness regulations, standards, policy and guidance.
- Assist in the development and implementation of airworthiness periodic surveillance programmes.
- Identifying and assessing industry problems which threaten timely and satisfactory achievement of safety objectives related to national requirements, including issuing recommendations for corrective action.
- Evaluate accidents, incidents and service difficulties to determine possible unsatisfactory designs or processes; and
- Take enforcement action, when necessary, to ensure compliance with airworthiness requirements.
Qualifications and Experience
- Five “O” Levels including Mathematics, Science and English Language required.
- Should have 2 “A” level passes in Science subjects are desirable.
- National Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering or Degree in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering required.
- Apprenticeship Certificate and Class 1 (one) skilled worker certificate required.
- Aircraft Maintenance Engineers Licence with at least two ratings required.
- Supervisory and /or instructional experience is desirable.
- At least 10 years’ experience in aircraft maintenance engineering of which five years should be as a certifying Licensed Aircraft Maintenance Engineer.
Skills and Competences:
- Conversant with current ICAO SARPs and Air Navigation Regulations.
- Computer literate.
- Ability to work under minimum supervision.
- Good communication skills.
- High work ethics.
- Good knowledge of the aviation industry.
Other
How to Apply
The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Interested candidates should submit applications and their Curriculum Vitae, including certified copies of educational and professional certificates to:
Human Resources and Administration Director
Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe
Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport
Level 3, New Terminal Building
P. Bag 7716
Causeway
Harare
NB: Failure to submit certified copies will result in disqualification.
Deadline: 29 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ)
The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) is responsible for the safety oversight of civil aviation activities in Zimbabwe. The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) published Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) in 19 Annexes which promote safety and global standardisation in international aviation. As a contracting state to ICAO, Zimbabwe has an obligation to ensure that all local civil aviation activities comply with the SARPs and it is done through the Directorates of Flight Safety and Standards and Aviation Security. Activities that are regulated include:
- Certification of airlines, charter companies, aircraft maintenance organisations, and aviation training organisations.
- Certification of aerodromes, air traffic services, air navigation services and all high-rise structures.
- Registration of aircraft.
- Licencing of aviation personnel.
- Approval and oversight of airport security programmes.