Area Manager: Operations
Associated Belts and Bearings
Job Description
An energetic and driven problem solver with a high flair in Sales and shop management is required to steer a cluster of retail shops to their full sales potential.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Management of shops with a thrust in: sales growth, customer count growth and key customer managment, analysis of business performance, stock management, budgets.
- Identifying training needs.
Qualifications and Experience
- A tertiary Sales / business management qualification.
- At least 3-5 years experience at management level in a pressurized environment.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw
Deadline: 12 January 2023
Associated Belts and Bearings
Retailer of Motor spares especially suspension spares.
