Associated Belts and Bearings

Area Manager: Operations

Associated Belts and Bearings
Jan. 12, 2024
Job Description

An energetic and driven problem solver with a high flair in Sales and shop management is required to steer a cluster of retail shops to their full sales potential.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Management of shops with a thrust in: sales growth, customer count growth and key customer managment, analysis of business performance, stock management, budgets.
  • Identifying training needs.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A tertiary Sales / business management qualification.
  • At least 3-5 years experience at management level in a pressurized environment.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw

Deadline: 12 January 2023

Associated Belts and Bearings

Retailer of Motor spares especially suspension spares.

