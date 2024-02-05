Assistant Linesman (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the permanent vacant posts in the Rural Electrification Fund, Matabeleland South Province.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assists Linesman in surveying and pegging.

Supervises line workers in way leave clearing and excavations.

Drills and dresses poles.

Erects poles.

Lays conductor.

Strings conductor.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5'O' Level subjects including English Language and Science.

At least 2 years' experience in line construction.

Linesman 1 Course would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae together with certified copies of academic and professional qualifications addressed to:

The Provincial Manager Rural Electrification Fund