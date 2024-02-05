Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

Assistant Linesman (Bulawayo)

Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
Feb. 23, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the permanent vacant posts in the Rural Electrification Fund, Matabeleland South Province.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assists Linesman in surveying and pegging.
  • Supervises line workers in way leave clearing and excavations.
  • Drills and dresses poles.
  • Erects poles.
  • Lays conductor.
  • Strings conductor.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should have 5'O' Level subjects including English Language and Science.
  • At least 2 years' experience in line construction.
  • Linesman 1 Course would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae together with certified copies of academic and professional qualifications addressed to:

The Provincial Manager Rural Electrification Fund

P.O. Box 1492

BULAWAYO

or hand delivered to:

The Provincial Manager Rural Electrification Fund

6m Floor, Chr gm Avenue / Fife Street

NRZ Building, Parkade Centre,

BULAWAYO

NB: The Rural Electrification Fund is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 23 February 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is a statutory body governed by the Rural Electrification Fund Act (Chapter 13:20). Its background is that Post-independence Zimbabwean Government gave high priority to rural infrastructure development programmes, which included the rural electrification programme.

Website: https://rea.co.zw/

Address: Megawatt House; 44 Samora Machel Ave Harare

P.O Bag 250a Harare

Tel : All Departments: +263 -242 -708110 | 764570 | 791725-30 

Cell: +263 772 134 806-9

Fax: +263-242 – 707667

Email: info@rea.co.zw

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Motor Mechanic (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback