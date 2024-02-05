Assistant Linesman (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the permanent vacant posts in the Rural Electrification Fund, Matabeleland South Province.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists Linesman in surveying and pegging.
- Supervises line workers in way leave clearing and excavations.
- Drills and dresses poles.
- Erects poles.
- Lays conductor.
- Strings conductor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5'O' Level subjects including English Language and Science.
- At least 2 years' experience in line construction.
- Linesman 1 Course would be an added advantage.
How to Apply
Applications should be accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae together with certified copies of academic and professional qualifications addressed to:
The Provincial Manager Rural Electrification Fund
P.O. Box 1492
BULAWAYO
or hand delivered to:
The Provincial Manager Rural Electrification Fund
6m Floor, Chr gm Avenue / Fife Street
NRZ Building, Parkade Centre,
BULAWAYO
NB: The Rural Electrification Fund is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 23 February 2024
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is a statutory body governed by the Rural Electrification Fund Act (Chapter 13:20). Its background is that Post-independence Zimbabwean Government gave high priority to rural infrastructure development programmes, which included the rural electrification programme.
Website: https://rea.co.zw/
Address: Megawatt House; 44 Samora Machel Ave Harare
P.O Bag 250a Harare
Tel : All Departments: +263 -242 -708110 | 764570 | 791725-30
Cell: +263 772 134 806-9
Fax: +263-242 – 707667
Email: info@rea.co.zw