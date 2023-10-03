Assistant Provincial Coordinator (Harare)

Job Description

Incumbent shall be responsible under the overall guidance of the Provincial Coordinator and the direct supervision of the Head of Programmes, the Assistant Provincial Coordinator (PC) will represent the interests of ZNBWCB in his/her geographical area of responsibility. He/she will be accountable to ZNBWCB for the overall coordination of the project activities at the provincial level; for the quality, timeliness and effectiveness of the services provided and the activities carried out, and for the use of funds down. The incumbent will directly work with the other provincial project teams, in providing coordination and support to project planning, implementation and monitoring at the provincial levels.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure effective results-based management in compliance with ZNBWCB policies and procedures project in the implementation of the project.

Ensure smooth operation of the program activities including timely narrative reporting to the provincial coordinator.

Advise the programme management on programmatic strategy including where to focus programme resources, and how to develop operational relationships with stakeholders;

Working closely the facility/District/Provincial Coordinators and other district sport coordinators in scaling up successful interventions;

Focal point for communication to the participating partners, national organizations, and others concerning the implementation of the project at the sub-national level.

Collaborate with other Society partners and stakeholders to facilitate continuity of care and improve on service delivery.

Undertake regular travel to the districts in order to identify, develop and/or support programming opportunities.

Implement and share with other programme staff monitoring and evaluation processes.

Planning and coordinating provincial administrative procedures and systems.

Assist in provincial budget, inventory of office supplies and the purchases.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Sport Science, Sport Management ,Sport Administration, Physical Education and Sport, Development Studies; Project Management; Public Administration; or an equivalent.

Minimum two (2) years of professional experience in the field of community development with increasing levels of responsibility in management.

Other

How to Apply

Applications with detailed CV’s to be send to: hr@combatsports.co.zw cc ceo@combatsports.co.zw

Deadline: 06 October 2023