Assistant Risk Officer (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
This role functions as a subject matter expert in a specific field of administration / product / process.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Often acts as a point of escalation for matters with higher level of complexity than those handled by Administrators.
- May act as a coach for administrative staff.
- Often consulted for system enhancements and testing.
- Resolves technical and complex problems, especially in support of administrative queries/issues.
- Applies specialist knowledge in a focused role working with relatively complex information.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Of Science In Quantitative Risk Management: Risk Management (Required).
- Skills: Data Query, Office Administration, Synthesizing Complex Information, System Improvements.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 28 May 2024
