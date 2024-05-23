Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Assistant Risk Officer (Harare)

May. 28, 2024
Job Description

This role functions as a subject matter expert in a specific field of administration / product / process.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Often acts as a point of escalation for matters with higher level of complexity than those handled by Administrators.
  • May act as a coach for administrative staff.
  • Often consulted for system enhancements and testing.
  • Resolves technical and complex problems, especially in support of administrative queries/issues.
  • Applies specialist knowledge in a focused role working with relatively complex information.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor Of Science In Quantitative Risk Management: Risk Management (Required).
  • Skills: Data Query, Office Administration, Synthesizing Complex Information, System Improvements.

How to Apply

Click Here to apply

Deadline: 28 May 2024

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

