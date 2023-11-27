Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Glenrise

Assistant Site Quantity Surveyors x2

Glenrise
Nov. 27, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

An established organization in mining and construction seeks to recruit suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentiokned positions.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree/Diploma in Quantity Surveying.
  • At least 2 years proven working experience.
  • Construction estimating or finance experienced is an added advantage.
  • Ability to organize, plan and strategize.
  • Possesses good negotiation skills.
  • Experience in the construction industry is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are invited to submit their application letter together with an updated CV to: ginvhumanresources@gmail.com with Job Title In The Subject Line Of The Email.

Deadline: 27 November 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Glenrise

Website

Glenrise is service enabler which specialises in mining and mining support, civil and general works , procurement & resourcing construction and hospitality.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Glenrise
Glenrise

TLB Operator (Harare)

Deadline:
Glenrise
Glenrise

Equipment Time Checkers x4 (Harare)

Deadline:
Glenrise
Glenrise

Surveyor Assistants x4

Deadline:
Geo Pomona Waste Management
Geo Pomona Waste Management

Concrete Plant Technician

Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Technician/Senior Technician

Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Project Officer

Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Supervisor: Projects

Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Supervisor: Infrastructure Maintenance

Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Manager: Infrastructure Maintenance

Deadline:
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

LPG Gas Technician (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback