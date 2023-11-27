Assistant Site Quantity Surveyors x2

Job Description

An established organization in mining and construction seeks to recruit suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentiokned positions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/Diploma in Quantity Surveying.

At least 2 years proven working experience.

Construction estimating or finance experienced is an added advantage.

Ability to organize, plan and strategize.

Possesses good negotiation skills.

Experience in the construction industry is an added advantage.

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are invited to submit their application letter together with an updated CV to: ginvhumanresources@gmail.com with Job Title In The Subject Line Of The Email.

Deadline: 27 November 2023