Brand Manager (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the position of a Brand Manager that has arisen at a Bulawayo based company. This is Fixed -Term position for 12 months.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Interpret the sales history & market activity so as to generate long-term forecasts for the brand.
- Monitor & align the brand strategy to consumer needs, preferences and behaviors.
- Contribute to the development and execution of channel specific trade promotions, activations and in-store merchandising.
- Plan and direct brand marketing strategy so as to assist the sales force in achieving the overall brand objectives.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver customer focused brand interventions.
- Develop a brand communication strategy to promote the brand across different channels.
- Spearhead the implementation of integrated commercial plans aimed at achieving specific sales growth.
- Identify and exploit opportunities in strategically worthwhile market segments.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma/Degree in Sales/Marketing or related field.
- At least 3yrs experience working as a Brand Manager/Sales Manager/Marketing Manager.
- Experience in the FMCG industry will be an added advantage.
- A clean class 4 driver’s license is a must.
- Good inter-personal skills.
Other
How to Apply
A competitive salary is on offer and as well as an opportunity to be part of a growth-oriented organisation. If you are interested and meet the above requirements, please send your application letter, updated CV and certified copies of your qualifications to: positionsinc36@gmail.com
Deadline: 28 November 2023
Choppies
Choppies Zimbabwe was established in 2013 through an acquisition of existing spar network. Choppies Zimbabwe is a foreign-local owned company fully compliant with the indigenisation law in Zimbabwe. The organisation is well capitalised and is pursuant of regional brand dominance in the retail chain stores industry.