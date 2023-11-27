Brand Manager (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the position of a Brand Manager that has arisen at a Bulawayo based company. This is Fixed -Term position for 12 months.

Duties and Responsibilities

Interpret the sales history & market activity so as to generate long-term forecasts for the brand.

Monitor & align the brand strategy to consumer needs, preferences and behaviors.

Contribute to the development and execution of channel specific trade promotions, activations and in-store merchandising.

Plan and direct brand marketing strategy so as to assist the sales force in achieving the overall brand objectives.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver customer focused brand interventions.

Develop a brand communication strategy to promote the brand across different channels.

Spearhead the implementation of integrated commercial plans aimed at achieving specific sales growth.

Identify and exploit opportunities in strategically worthwhile market segments.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/Degree in Sales/Marketing or related field.

At least 3yrs experience working as a Brand Manager/Sales Manager/Marketing Manager.

Experience in the FMCG industry will be an added advantage.

A clean class 4 driver’s license is a must.

Good inter-personal skills.

Other

How to Apply

A competitive salary is on offer and as well as an opportunity to be part of a growth-oriented organisation. If you are interested and meet the above requirements, please send your application letter, updated CV and certified copies of your qualifications to: positionsinc36@gmail.com

Deadline: 28 November 2023