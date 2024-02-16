Building Caretaker (Harare)
Job Description
The position exists to maintain the organisations equipment, furniture, electrical equipment, buildings and grounds in a good state to maintain a positive image of POTRAZ to its stakeholders
Duties and Responsibilities
- Inspecting, monitoring and recording building cleaning standards and cleaners /contractors performance in accordance with the building cleaning specifications.
- Identifying where repairs need to be done on all trades of construction [building, carpentry, plumbing, painting and electrical and do the jobs if not of great magnitude.
- Working closely with the Estates Officer in maintance and repair work for the building and Offices.
- Ensuring that all doors and access points are secure to minimise loss of personal and organisational property.
- Working in liason with Loss Control Unit to ensure that the security guards are executing their duties as per Service Level Agreement.
- Looking out for trespassers to the HQ Building and report any suspicious visitors to Loss Control Unit and Security.
- Working closely with Procurement Management Unit and obtain quotations for urgent requirements for maintainance works
- Ensuring compliance with service manual on motorised equipment, generator, air conditioning units and firefighting equipment and report any equipment faults.
- Ensuring effective landscaping by supervising outsourced contractors.
- Contacting direct appropriate service providers in the event of the following emergencies: fire, floods, break-ins, vandalism and accidents.
- Monitoring payments of utility bills and rates for POTRAZ properties.
- Preparing monthly reports on state of the building for submission to management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Electrical, Plumbing or Building
- Journeyperson Class One.
- Should have 5 "O" Levels including Maths, English and Science.
- Clean class 4 Driver's Licence.
- At least 3 years' working experience in property management
Competencies And Skills:
- Self-motivated and self-starter with an excellent attitude.
- Ability to work independently and to carry out assignments to completion.
- Good interpersonal skills and communication skills.
- Excellent skills in report writing.
- High level conceptual and analytic skills.
- Unquestionable integrity.
Other
How to Apply
REMUNERATION
- An appropriate package will be negotiated with the successful candidate.
All interested applicants should submit applications containing a detailed Curriculum Vitae including the following information:
- Full Name (Surname first).
- Position applied for.
- Copies of academic and/ or professional certificates.
All applications should be submitted to the Director General, 1110 Performance Close, Mt Pleasant Business Park, Harare, or P.O. Box MP 843, Mt Pleasant, Harare in an envelope clearly marked
"APPLICATION FOR A VACANT POST - STATE POST BEING APPLIED FOR" to reach the Director General or Email: recruitment@potraz.zw
NB: Only successful candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 14 February 2024
POTRAZ
