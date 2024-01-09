Bus Driver (Chipinge)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ferrying employees to and from work at scheduled intervals and any other similar duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Aged 35 – 55 years.

Should have 5 years’ experience as a bus driver.

Class 1 driver’s license with valid Retest which should be at least 6 months to expiry.

Valid Defensive Driving Certificate with at least 6 months to expiry.

Valid Medical Certificate.

Valid Police Clearance.

Other

How to Apply

ONLY those who meet the above requirements are advised to APPLY for PRACTICAL DRIVING by sending applications with clear information of the following:

Name.

Age.

License.

Re-Test expiry date.

DDC expiry date.

Medical Certification expiry date.

Valid/Recent Police Clearance.

to: The Human Resources Harvesting Pool Office