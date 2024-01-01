Business Development Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Are you a dynamic and experienced Business Development Manager with a passion for driving business growth? Nash Furnishers is searching for a Business Development Manager to lead our organization through strategic change and development. We are looking for an individual who can drive change and bring new initiatives to our organization's business development strategy. The Business Development Manager will be responsible for driving the growth and expansion of Nash Furnishers through the development and implementation of innovative business strategies. This role requires a proactive and innovative individual who can identify new business opportunities, who is able to bring in change strategies, build strong relationships with key stakeholders, and drive the organization's business development initiatives.

Duties and Responsibilities

Change Management: Implement effective change management strategies to facilitate the organization's growth.

Develop and implement a comprehensive business development strategy to drive growth and increase market share.

Identify new business opportunities and potential markets for expansion, through market research and analysis.

Bring in new business ideas, innovations, and strategies to drive the business forward.

Performance Monitoring and Evaluation: Establish key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the organisation’s progress

Financial Analysis and Planning: Collaborate with the finance team to analyse financial statements, identify cost-saving opportunities, and optimize resource allocation.

Develop financial projections, budgets, and forecasts to drive informed decision-making and ensure financial stability during the turnaround process.

Identify and pursue new business opportunities to expand Nash Furnishers' customer base and market presence.

Conduct thorough market research and analysis to identify trends, competitors, and potential areas for business expansion.

Collaborate with senior management to develop comprehensive business plans, budgets, and forecasts aligned with growth objectives.

Stay updated with industry trends and best practices to continuously improve business development strategies.

Represent Nash Furnishers at industry events, trade shows, and networking opportunities to enhance brand visibility and forge valuable connections

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Marketing, or a related field.

n MBA or relevant post-graduate qualification.

At least 5 years working experience in General Management role.

Strong leadership and exceptional team management skills, with a focus on achieving targets and driving performance.

Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills to effectively engage with clients, partners, and internal teams.

Strategic mindset with the ability to develop and execute comprehensive business plans and growth strategies.

Demonstrated ability to analyse market trends, identify opportunities, and make data-driven decisions.

Self-motivated, ambitious, and results-oriented individual with a passion for driving business growth.

Other

How to Apply

To apply, please send your resume and cover letter in pdf format to: info@nashfurnitures.co.zw. We look forward to reviewing your application and potentially welcoming you to our team.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.