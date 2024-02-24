Business Development Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The Business Development Officer is responsible for increasing the sales turnover and company market share .The BDO should identify marketing opportunities by identifying consumer requirements; defining market, competitor's share, and competitor's strengths and weaknesses; forecasting projected business; establishing targeted market share.

Develops marketing plans, business plans, sales strategies, and action plan for identified targets of opportunity that clearly define objectives, goals, win strategies, schedules and action assignments, which will focus on meeting organizational objectives.

Duties and Responsibilities

Growth of sales turnover and market share.

Contact customers and conduct on-going analysis of competition’s pricing actions, sales volume, trends, consumer promotion, and advertising activity.

Develops and maintains relationships with existing and potential customers by means of visiting the customer facility or contacting directly via phone.

Delivers sales presentations to key clients in coordination with sales representatives.

Meets with key clients, assisting sales teams with maintaining relationships and negotiating and closing deals.

Establish and maintain close working relationships with critical internal departments such as supply base, supply chain, and trade marketing.

Identifies marketing opportunities by identifying consumer requirements; defining market, competitor's share, and competitor's strengths and weaknesses; forecasting projected business; establishing targeted market share.

Strategic SWOT analysis, business, positioning analysis.

Manage the sales team and communicate regularly so that they are motivated to achieve all targets.

Maintain & improve customer satisfaction ratio and ensure timely and accurate responses to customer enquiries.

Qualifications and Experience

Marketing Degree/Equivalent.

Minimum of 5 years in a corporate environment is a must.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please send CV's to: tendai@solidvisions.co.zw